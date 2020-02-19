|
|
John Conley
Corryton - John Louis Conley - age 80 of Corryton passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a fall at his home. He was born on August 2, 1939 in Luttrell, TN to Hillary and Opal Grigsby Conley who predeceased him. John entered into a real relationship with Jesus Christ and was a living testimony of this relationship in his desire to serve and love others. He was a member of Block Springs Baptist Church in Blaine. He retired in 2007 after 47 years of inside sales of industrial equipment and tools with Tennessee Belting and Supply (later Dixie Industial and IDG Group). An avid sports fan, John supported faithfully (through the good and the bad) the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Volunteers, and his son's Gibbs football Eagles. However, his most important earthly mission was his family. He lovingly and quietly provided his time and efforts to support all of their endeavors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Dennis; sister, Sandra (David) Sherrod; brothers-in-law, Donnie Stiles, Jess (Flora) Mayes, Sr., John C. (Mick) Mayes, Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Allie Mae (Lloyd) King, and Dot (Sam) Slagle; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Hazel Mayes. Survivors include wife of 54 years, Juanita Mayes Conley; son, John Bradley "Brad" Conley and wife Debbie; granddaughters, Rachel Lee Conley and Erin Hillary Conley (boyfriend Zachary McCormick); sisters, Gail (Jim) Pratt, Jackie Israel, and Pam Stiles; sister-in-law, Marguarite Williams; brothers-in-law, Jackie C. (Barbara) Mayes, Sr., Jerry L. Mayes; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Dr. Bob Kerr and Dr. Jeff LaBorg officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:30 PM Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Clear Springs Cemetery in Mascot for a 2:30 PM interment. Pallbearers: Jackie C. Mayes, Sr., Jim Montgomery, Joe Morzenti, Jr., Richie Beeler, John "Butch" Grigsby, and Zachary McCormick. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020