John Conlin
Maryville, TN
John Conlin, a man of many talents, passed April 27, 2019. He was born in January of 1923 to Jack and Marie Conlin of Hillside New Jersey. He earned two bachelor's degree from MIT; Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering. He enlisted in the Navy and went to Officer's Training at Cornell University. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy went on to work for Curtis Wright, North American and then ended up at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He married Margy (nee Schirmer) in 1951. He was an accomplished carpenter/cabinet maker, fixed the vehicles and appliances of our home. John retired from ORNL in 1988 and married Alice Inklebarger in 1989. After retirement, he moved to large farm in the country where he enjoyed his many dogs and rural life. He is survived by 7 children and one dog. He hopes to see his many dogs in heaven; we hope he sees them too.
In lieu of flowers send donations to the Michael Dunn Center/Foundation, Development Office, 629 Gallaher Rd., Kingston TN 37763.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019