Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for John Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. John Cooper Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. John Cooper Anderson Obituary
Rev. John Cooper Anderson

Knoxville - Rev. John Cooper Anderson, age 64, of Knoxville, TN passed away on April 27, 2020. He served as a Pastor at United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parent-in-laws.

John is survived by wife, Susan DiAnn Anderson; son, Joshua Michael Anderson and wife, Molly Anderson; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Myers and husband, Andrew H. Myers, Jr.; brothers, Joseph Anderson, Jr. and Steven Anderson and wife Brenda Anderson; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Schober and Gwen Bridge; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to UT Hospice Patrick, Stephanie, Peta, and Gavon.

There will be a private graveside service on Saturday, May 9 at Highland Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Wil Cantrell officiating.

Memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, C/O Cades Program, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -