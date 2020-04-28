|
Rev. John Cooper Anderson
Knoxville - Rev. John Cooper Anderson, age 64, of Knoxville, TN passed away on April 27, 2020. He served as a Pastor at United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parent-in-laws.
John is survived by wife, Susan DiAnn Anderson; son, Joshua Michael Anderson and wife, Molly Anderson; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Myers and husband, Andrew H. Myers, Jr.; brothers, Joseph Anderson, Jr. and Steven Anderson and wife Brenda Anderson; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Schober and Gwen Bridge; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to UT Hospice Patrick, Stephanie, Peta, and Gavon.
There will be a private graveside service on Saturday, May 9 at Highland Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Wil Cantrell officiating.
Memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, C/O Cades Program, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 6, 2020