John Cornelius "Poppa"
Knoxville - John Cornelius "Poppa", age 70, of Knox County formerly of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. In John's words, a one man band never gets far up the ladder. Learn to toot one trumpet and toot it well. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Cornelius. He is survived by his wife and best friend Debi Cornelius of 33 years; son, Chris Cornelius, stepsons, JR. York and David York; stepdaughter, Kristi Carden, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, mother Ann Cornelius; brother, Bob Cornelius; sisters Carol Beasley and Kay McCurdy several nieces and nephews dog Otis and cat Callie. Special friends Stewart Worden and family. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm Sunday, February 16, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm with Mr. Stewart Worden and Rev. Darlene Shedrick officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020