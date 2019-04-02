|
|
John D Brown
Knoxville, TN
John D Brown, 89, of Knoxville, TN, passed away suddenly on March 29, 2019.
John D was born October 15, 1929, in Montgomery County, TN. A member of West Hills Baptist Church in Knoxville, he was a 10 year veteran of the United States Air Force, and was a graduate of Austin Peay State University and the University of Tennessee.
John D was a Certified Public Accountant, retiring from Elk River Resources in 1992, and an active member of the Knoxville Chapters of the Tennessee Society of CPAs and the Institute of Management Accountants. He was known by his business associates as a knowledgeable and well-respected professional, and by his friends and family as a kind and caring individual, giving of himself and service to others. He enjoyed attending University of Tennessee
football and basketball games, and repairing broken items with
women's pantyhose and Duct Tape.
John D is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years Opal Brown of Knoxville; son Jay Brown of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Caroline and Victoria Brown of Hendersonville and step-grandchildren Nathan Bowers and Lily Kendrick-Derivan of Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gillis and Bessie Brown of Clarksville, TN; brothers Gillis Jr. and Billy Brown of Clarksville; and son Steve Brown of Knoxville.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 04, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Drew Prince.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to either The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902; the , or West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N. Winston Road, Knoxville, TN 37909
Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019