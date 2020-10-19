John D. Richardson, Jr.
Loudon - John D. "Johnny" "Papaw" "Uncle John" Richardson, Jr. - age 78 of Loudon passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home. Johnny served in the Army National Guard and was retired from Allied Signal with over 30 years service. He was an avid U. T. Football Fan and was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Opal Richardson; sisters: Lequida Windburn, Joyce Thomas, Mary Ward and Shirley Shubert. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Walker Richardson; sons, Steve Richardson (fiancee', Julie) and Mike Richardson (Kelly); granddaughter, Sydnee Richardson; sister, Linda Gaston; special dog, Pugs; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to his caregiver, Riley. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21st at New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon. A Celebration of Johnny's life will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Johnny Walker and Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. The family request that everyone wear their U. T. Orange. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 Thursday afternoon and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Pat Summit Foundation. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com