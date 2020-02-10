Services
Powell - John David Dawson age 77 of Powell passed away on February 6, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Winslow and Gladys Weaver Dawson; siblings Mildred Dawson, Jay Dawson, Curtis Dawson, Wayne Dawson, and Eugene Dawson. Survived by his siblings Estel Dawson, Doyle Dawson, Harold Dawson, Rosie Dawson, Donita Jenkins, Darrell Dawson, Vickie Land, Ricky Dawson. A receiving of friends will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a funeral service to follow with Rev. Larry Woods officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mount Harmony Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
