John David French
Knoxville - John David (J.D.) "Red" French, age 74 of Knoxville, was born on October 17, 1945 and entered into his long awaited Heavenly Home on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home as he had wished. He was saved at an early age and lived his life, as we all should, not worrying about anything knowing this too shall pass. Matthew 6:25-34. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS La Salle from December of 1963 until December of 1967 where he obtained his welding certification and became an avid welder. He later founded French's Welding, building his business on integrity and dependability. He never paid for advertising, but built his business from word of mouth and the quality of his work. He was a diehard Republican and since 2016 has lived on the Trump Train and supporting Fox News 24/7 at a volume of 90. He loved his mornings at Hardees on Campbell Station Rd. with his "OBA's". Preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Bea French; loving wife, Doris French and brother, Bill French. Survived by his devoted daughters, Cherri (Frankie), Stephanie (Brian); spoiled grandchildren, Kortney (Jonathan), John, Shelby and Katelynn. Best G-Pall to Brynlee and Baylor. A special thanks to U.T. Hospice. Visitation will be Thursday at Dutch Valley Baptist Church, 909 Dutch Valley Dr. NE, Knox., TN 37918 from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet 11:45am on Friday at Shiloh Cemetery in Pigeon Forge for a 12:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020