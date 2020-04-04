Services
John David Graham Obituary
John David Graham

Heiskell - John David Graham, age 65, of Heiskell, Tn went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020 peacefully at Norris Health and Rehab. He was a member at Covenant Life. He enjoyed the fellowship of his church, his family, and the staff and residents of Norris Rehab. He found much joy singing his favorite hymn Amazing Grace and Psalm 23. Everyone will remember him saying Amen. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Graham, Father Ronald Graham, and sister Sandra Truitt (Richard). He is survived by his mother Zelma Graham, sons; David Graham (Crystal), Johnathan Graham (Valerie), David Funnel, and Andy Funnel, sister Pam Lane (Rod), brother Lynn Graham, grandchildren; Faith, Olivia, Colt Graham, and Aja, Blake Funnel. John was an inspiration and blessing to many and the family takes comfort knowing he is now made new. The family would like to thank Norris Health and Rehab for their care and loving John. Family will have a call at convenience from 9:00am-1:00pm on Monday April 6, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel Parlor A. Family will then have a private graveside service. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -