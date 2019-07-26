Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Resources
John David Henry Iii Obituary
John David Henry III

Knoxville -

David Henry III, age 17, of Knoxville, left his earthly home Sunday, July 21, 2019. John was em¬ployed with Ruby Tues¬day in Knoxville. John loved being a father to his daughter, Isabella and listening to music while driving backroads. He was preceded in death by grandfather, John David Henry Sr; sister, Angel Gail Watson. John is survived by daughter, Isa¬bella Wiggins; mother, Cegi Roberts (Tony Luke); father, John David Henry Jr. (Serena Joiner); brothers, Buford, David, Jayce, Alvin, Jayden, and Memphis; sisters, Ellie and Blyss; grandparents, Terry (Janice )Roberts, Ralph (Wanda) Bullen; great-grandmother, Shirley (Nana) Ryan; sever¬al aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. A celebration of John's life will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery at 3:00 pm, with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019
