John David Smith
Knoxville - John David Smith, age 71 of Knoxville passed away on December 18, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Ruth Smith and a baby sister. Survivors include his wife Sherry Smith; sons: John Smith II and Daniel Smith; siblings: Helen Widby, Evelyn Gibson and Roger Smith along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12 noon until 2 PM in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City with a service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private. Please visit [email protected] to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019