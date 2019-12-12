Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
John Davis Obituary
Maryville, TN - John Davis, 89 of Maryville, TN passed way December 9, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Born April 23, 1930 to Arthur and Anne Longden Davis.

John held a mechanical engineering degree. He attended St. Paul Episcopal Church on Boyd's Creek. He enjoyed flying, fishing, the outdoors and spending time with his family.

John is preceded in death by his loving parents; wife, Ruth Woodson of 62 years; and son, Bruce. His is survived by his brother; Bob (Joann) of Tampa, FL, two sons; John of Seymour, TN and James (Stacey) of Knoxville, TN, daughter; Carol Britton (Chuck) of Alcoa, TN, ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home with a 2:00pm service to follow. Father Henry Swann will officiate and Entombment will follow.

Condolences can be made at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
