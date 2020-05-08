|
|
John Donald Jones
Knoxville - John Donald Jones went home to his heavenly father on May 6 2020 after a long battle with cancer at his home in Rutledge Tn. John was born in Rutledge on Aug 24 1937 he was the loving son of Sam and Daisy Jones and brother to Edith Williams, Bill Jones, Jeanette Daniel, Jim Jones, Louise Hammands , and Larry Jones. He served proudly in the United States Army receiving a Good Conduct Medal and an Honorable Discharge in 1957. He Married Polly Colyer Jones shortly after his discharge from the Army and they raised nine children in Knoxville Tn. He retired from Cornette Trucking in Lorain Ohio and returned to live in Rutledge near his brother Bill who was battling cancer himself at the time.
John loved his children very much ending every phone call with I Love You. He took great joy in their accomplishments and also loved hearing stories of his grandchildren and great grandchildren as they grew. He was a hardworking man who taught his children at an early age "If the suns up there is money to be made somewhere if you aren't afraid to work" He believed you controlled how far you went in life by your efforts not what others think you can do. He was fiercely independent living life on his terms a trait he passed to the generations who followed even the youngest great-grandchild.
He is survived by his children Daughter Paula Sliger. Sons and their spouses Don and (Kathy), Rick and (Diana), Scott and (Isabella), Joe and (Tammy), Terry, Gary and (Rhonda) his brother Larry Jones and wife (Janice) and sister Louise Hammands. He also is survived by 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special cousin that he spent a lot of time with over the years Raymond Cupp. He enjoyed telling stories of their travels. Surviving him as well is Tiffany Stamper a young lady he talked of often as he watched her grow up during his time in Ohio he was very proud of the young lady she had become.
Waiting on him in Heaven when he arrived were his parents his brothers and sisters Edith, Bill, Jeanette, and Jim. Also awaiting his arrival were Polly and his children Dan Jones and daughter Patricia Clackum as well as grandson Aaron Jones and Special Friend Mildred Stamper. We lost Dad here but he is joyously reunited with his family and friends in heaven.
Special thanks to his daughter Paula and son Rick and Sister Louise for taking care of dad as he fought his final battle. The time you spent with him allowed him to be with us a little longer than even the doctors could believe.
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel will be handling the services. Family and friends can call at their convenience Monday May 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00pm
Private Burial Service for immediate family will follow at a later date Chaplain Gerald King officiating. He will be interred at the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Hwy. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020