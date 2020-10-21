1/1
John Douglas Upshaw Jr.
John Douglas Upshaw, Jr.

Knoxville, TN - John Douglas Upshaw, Jr. lost his battle with liver disease in the early morning hours of Monday, October 12, 2020. John had just spent the previous day surrounded by family and friends that spoke of their favorite times together. The family is pleased to have sent him into the arms of Jesus in prayer and love.

John was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1971 and moved to Knoxville, TN in 1977. He graduated from Carter High School in 1990 and served in the Marines from 1991-1997, earning various medals and accommodations. John worked for various companies throughout the years and was known for living life on his own terms.

Preceded in death by his father, John Douglas Upshaw, Sr., his aunt Elizabeth Child and his uncles, Santos and Joe Billegas. He leaves in mourning: mother, Rose Cloud (Henry); sisters: Rosemary Sooy (Rick), Maryellen Needham; step-brother: Jason Cloud; uncles: Ben and Pete Billegas; nieces: Celsy Johnson (Joshua), Gabriella Rimmer, Sierra Rimmer, Adriana Kerkstra (Preston), Cecelia Myers; nephew: Bentley Young; great nephew: Uriah Logan, great nieces: Cali, Marli and Mia Logan, Aspen and July Johnson; cousins: Sheila Holman, Carter Holman, Mason Child of Nashville and a host of family and friends too numerous to name.

Friday, October 23, 2020, family and friends will gather at 2:00 p.m. at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Military honors will conclude the service. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.

The family appreciates all those that have supported, befriended and loved John. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or the Young-Williams Animal Center in Knoxville, TN: https://www.young-williams.org/donations/ on John's behalf.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
