John E. Bates
Corryton - John E. Bates - age 71, of Corryton, Tennessee, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at his home. An avid restorer of cars, including his '69 Hugger Orange Camaro and '70 Jade Black Mustang Mach 1, and a licensed auctioneer, Bates owned and operated Cherokee Auto Sales in Knoxville for 38 years, in addition to running Cherokee Realty and Auction Co. for the last decade. He also helped lead the "Striper Guide Service" on Norris Lake for several years. Preceded in death by grandparents, John and Nora Hopper and John and Grace Bates; parents, Earl and Frances Hopper Bates; brother, Eddie Bates; and sister-in-law, Wanda Bates. He is survived by wife, Teresa Bates; sister, Vicki Larmer and brother-in-law, Jim Larmer; mother-in-law, Sue Melhorn and step-father-in-law, Eldon "Mel" Melhorn; stepson, LaRue Cook; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Little Flat Creek Cemetery on Emory Road with Rev. Eddie Sawyer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee College of Applied Technology - Harriman, https://www.tbr.edu/advancement/make-gift
or mail check to 1745 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com