John Earl Fagg Jr.
John Earl Fagg, Jr.

Washburn - John E. Fagg-age 54 of Washburn passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020 at U. T. Medical Center. John was saved at an early age. He was an employee of MasTec, Inc., Knoxville. He was preceded in death by parents, John E. Fagg, Sr. and Martha Thomerson Bennett.

Survivors: wife, Tonya Idol Fagg; son, Cody (Alex) Brown; daughter, Shelby (Bryon) Tatum; grandson, Felix and baby Tatum to come; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Arlene Idol; broth-in-law, Johnny Idol; sister, Debbie Gleason; brother, Charles Fagg; step-children, Haley and Heather. Several nieces, nephews and other special family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel. Interment 2 P.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Clapp Cemetery, Washburn. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M. Wednesday. Pallbearers: Jesse Coffman, Leslie Coffman, Mark Keaton, Roger Capps, Danny Fagg, Johnny Idol. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
