John Earl Lethgo
Knoxville - John Earl Lethgo (Papaw John, Paps) - age 84, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, went home to be with Jesus February 21, 2020. He was a member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and Church Treasurer. John graduated from Farragut High School in the class of 1953 and then volunteered for the Army and served his country from 1954-1956. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, playing cards with family and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Patsy Jane Lethgo, parents Earl and Maribel Lethgo, brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Gibby) and Shirley Lethgo. He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Darrel and Terry Lethgo, Arnold and Susan Lethgo, Barry and Lisa Lethgo, Sister and brother-in-law Ethel and Lawson (Jr.) Lowe, grandchildren, Michelle, Michael (Chelsie), Cory (Emily), Taylor (Greg), Nick (Kayla), John (Chelsea), Natalie, Ben (Lynsea), Chloe, and Abigail. Great grandchildren, Zack, Vanessa, Trey, Amari, Luke, Griffey, Hazel, Kate, Judah, Aubrey, Lincoln, and Payton. As well as several nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Special thanks to the staff members of Arbor Terrace Assisted Living, Shannondale Nursing home, and Amedisys Hospice for their tender loving care. The family will receive friends at Weaver Funeral Home, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm with the service to follow, Pastor Josh Glandon and Arnold Lethgo officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:45am at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to The Pat Summit Clinic in John's honor. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020