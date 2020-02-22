Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lethgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Earl Lethgo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Earl Lethgo Obituary
John Earl Lethgo

Knoxville - John Earl Lethgo (Papaw John, Paps) - age 84, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, went home to be with Jesus February 21, 2020. He was a member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and Church Treasurer. John graduated from Farragut High School in the class of 1953 and then volunteered for the Army and served his country from 1954-1956. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, playing cards with family and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Patsy Jane Lethgo, parents Earl and Maribel Lethgo, brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Gibby) and Shirley Lethgo. He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Darrel and Terry Lethgo, Arnold and Susan Lethgo, Barry and Lisa Lethgo, Sister and brother-in-law Ethel and Lawson (Jr.) Lowe, grandchildren, Michelle, Michael (Chelsie), Cory (Emily), Taylor (Greg), Nick (Kayla), John (Chelsea), Natalie, Ben (Lynsea), Chloe, and Abigail. Great grandchildren, Zack, Vanessa, Trey, Amari, Luke, Griffey, Hazel, Kate, Judah, Aubrey, Lincoln, and Payton. As well as several nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Special thanks to the staff members of Arbor Terrace Assisted Living, Shannondale Nursing home, and Amedisys Hospice for their tender loving care. The family will receive friends at Weaver Funeral Home, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm with the service to follow, Pastor Josh Glandon and Arnold Lethgo officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:45am at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to The Pat Summit Clinic in John's honor. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -