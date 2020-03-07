|
John "Deeder" Easter
Loudon - John David "Deeder" Easter left this world at 10:52 AM on the morning of March 6th with his wife, Elaine Easter, and his children Johnna and Jay Easter at his side. Deeder was a man with many passions. He loved nothing more than to be on the river with his brother, son, or a good friend fishing the day away. The same goes for sitting in a tree stand waiting for a big buck to cross his path. A sports fan all his life, he played on the Loudon High School, undefeated, state championship football team of 1962. He was a Redskin for life. He was a loving, practical, intelligent, tough, hilarious, hard working, story telling, spots loving, Vols supporting, camping, traveling, Navy Veteran, stem cell transplant recipient, Husband, Daddy, Papaw, Brother, Uncle and friend. He was married for 53 year to the love of his life since middle school. Loving and honoring her was the at the core of who he was. He had to leave this world as he lived it, with his family, holding the hand of the woman that was truly a part of him, there was no Deeder without Elaine. He had his stem cell transplant at Emory hospital in December of 2017, giving him 2 more years to spend living his best life. He was hoping for 10 more but said that the 2 was well worth it. Deeder knew what he wanted when the end of his life was upon him. He wanted to live; he had more stories to tell, hugs to give, laughs to cause, more things to teach his grandsons, more trips to take with his wife, more life lessons to hand down to his children. But he only wanted efforts to be made if there was hope, but hope was not to be found this time. He understood that and asked only to be comfortable at the end, with his family by his side. Elaine, Johnna and Jay were there with their hands on his body when he took his last breath. He left this world surrounded by love and showered in tear soaked kisses. He was able to say one last goodbye to his brother (Robert Easter), grandsons (Tanner Jay and Watson River Easter), daughter in law (Julie Easter), and special niece (Terri Click Sloan and nephew (Jason Hope). He leaves behind the above family as well as niece Stephanie Hope Weaver (Shane Weaver), nephews Bobby, Brad and Matthew Easter. Many great nieces and nephews that gave him great joy. He was very, very fortunate to have so many people that loved him and they were so fortunate to have basked in the light that was his giant heart and huge personality. Deeder's favorite saying was "A good time was had by all those that chose to participate". There was no bigger participator than Deeder Easter. He was all in, all the time. His wish for his family, and friends, would be to participate in life with your whole heart. Do the fun stuff, the silly stuff, the stuff that might be embarrassing in the name of living a full and exciting life. Leave an impression on people that will last beyond your own lifetime. In a world full of Johns, be the Deeder! Services honoring and remember Deeder Easter will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 10th in the McGill Click Chapel with military honors provided by the US Navy and members of the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Amy Cook will officiate. An interment is being planned for the Loudon County Memorial Gardens and will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends 4:30 - 7:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020