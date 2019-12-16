|
John Edward "Eddie" Carrell
Knoxville - John Edward "Eddie" Carrell, age 67, passed away Friday morning, December 13, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Eddie retired from the US National Guard after twenty years of service. He spent many years as an industrial engineer, overseeing daily maintenance and operations for several retailers, finishing his career with Goody's Family Clothing.
Eddie was a member of Knoxville Christian Center where he faithfully served as an usher. He was an avid painter who created works of art to give away to friends and family. He loved to spend time gardening, often making his yard a colorful paradise for birds and insects as well as for the neighbors to enjoy. Eddie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Harry Hauck IV; parents, Aaron D. Carrell and Jessie Justice Ray and her husband, Charles Ray.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Paula F. Carrell; sons, John Carrell Jr and wife Mitsuyo, David Carrell and wife Tuyen, Adam Carrell; daughters, Lynne Carrell, Olivia Farrar and husband Chris; grandchildren, Abigail, Alexander, Lillian, Amelia, Isabella, Simon and Logan; brother, Doug Carrell; sister, Jan Stewart; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Knoxville Christian Center followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. with Pastor Barry Culberson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the youth ministry of Knoxville Christian Center at 818 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019