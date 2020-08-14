1/
John Edward Norman
John Edward Norman

Powell - John Edward Norman, age 72, of Powell, TN passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran in the 101st Airborne. John worked at Norfolk Southern Railroad as an engineer for over 30 years and had a passion for volunteering at Powell Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Norman; daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Luke Glinski; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19th from 5pm-7pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel with a service to follow at 7pm officiated by Jamie Bauknight. A Full Honors graveside service will be held 10am Thursday, August 20th at Bells Campground Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John's memory to Powell Church Recovery at http://powellumc.churchcenter.com/giving. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Norman family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
AUG
19
Service
07:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bells Campground Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
