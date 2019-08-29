|
|
John Ellis
Beaverton, AL - John Douglas "Doug" Ellis, age 67, of Beaverton, AL passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Remedy Campus of Fairview UMC, Maryville, Tn. The Reverend Mickey Rainwater, Reverend Gilbert Farris, and Pastor Roger Williams to officiate. Visitation will be held after service in the Remedy Coffee House,
Doug was born on June 5, 1952 in Knoxville, TN to the late Augustus "Gus" Ellis and the late Elizabeth Johnson. He was a 1970 graduate of Central High School. Doug retired from CSX Railroad as an engineer. He lived in Maryville, TN prior to moving to Beaverton in 2016. Doug loved trains and was an avid lover of the state of Montana.
Survived By: Wife: Carol Ellis, Beaverton, AL, Sons: John Raymond (Charssie) Ellis, Knoxville, TN, James Meadows, Maryville, TN, Jacob Meadows, Maryville, TN, Daughter: Lauri Ellis and spouse Kristin Nanney, Knoxville, TN. Brother: Ray "Danny" Ellis, Alpharetta, GA, Grandchildren: Matthew Ellis, Nathan Ellis and Elijah Ellis, Preceded In Death By:Parents: Augustus "Gus" and Elizabeth Ellis.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at Ott's Funeral Home Sulligent, Al. www.ottsfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019