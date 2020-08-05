John Endsley
Knoxville, TN - John William Endsley, 68, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in Knoxville. The son of John Leonard Endsley and Jessie Cox Endsley, John was raised in Friendsville, attending Friendsville Elementary and Friendsville High School. He quarterbacked the 1969 Falcon football team and learned valuable life lessons in working as part of a team. After graduating from Friendsville High School in 1970, he completed his degree in architecture at the University of Tennessee's College of Architecture. He was President of Bullock Smith and Partners and was involved with numerous significant projects in over thirty years with that firm. Some of his award-winning projects include the UTIA BiotechnologyResearch Facility, the Georgia National Fair and Agricenter, and the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Building—UT Knoxville.
John was passionate about anything outdoors—paddling, fly fishing, hiking, photography. He took advantage of growing up and living in these beautiful mountains but also enjoyed traveling to other areas of natural beauty.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Jessie Endsley, and his sister, Pat Kerr. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Survivors include sister Linda (Tom) Judkins of Tate, GA; brother-in-law John Kerr of Rockford; nephews John (Stephanie) Judkins of Jasper, GA; Andy (Katie) Kerr of Maryville; nieces Mary Ellen Judkins of Ball Ground, GA; Erin (Justin) Jones of Alcoa. John is survived by grandnephews Dylan, Aidan, Foster, Sam, and William and a grandniece Piper. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Smoky Mountains Association, PO Box 130, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-0130 (smokiesinformation.org/make-a-donation
) or to Estabrook Legacy Fund, (https://archdesign.uyk.edu/give/
or contact PamelaTreacy@utk.edu). www.mccammonammonsclick.com
865-982-6812