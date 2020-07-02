1/1
John Ernest Mount
John Ernest Mount

Kodak - Mount, John Ernest- age 86 of Kodak, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Sevierville. He was retired from Gray Hodges Corporation. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Jennings Mount; daughter, Pamela Mount Glenn; parents, Alvin and Trula Mount; grandson, Andrew Glenn. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Glenda Mount, granddaughter, Becca Mount McMurray; sister, Helen June Wilson; special nieces, Carolyn Glenn, and Judy Miles; special friends, John and Betty Abbott; several other nieces and nephews. The family will meet Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Thorngrove Cemetery at 10:45AM for an 11:00AM interment with Rev. Scott Andrews officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.www.bridgesfuneralhome






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Interment
10:45 AM
Thorngrove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
