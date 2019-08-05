Resources
Corryton - On August 3, 2019 John Eugene Roberts of Corryton, TN, passed peacefully at the age of 83. He married Bonnie Pierce on Christmas Day 1956. Together they raised one son and three daughters. Gene was a loving husband and father. He was a hardworking carpenter, farmer and Christian. Gene was known for his warm smile, strong hugs and dedication to his family. Gene was preceded in death by his Father Curtis and Mother Lillie Mae, his sisters Phoebe Graham and Shirley Elbell. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Roberts, his brothers Sam Roberts and Jim Roberts, his children Johnny Roberts, Donna Cowden, Renee Roberts and Penny Roberts, his Grandchildren Shannon Roberts, Tracy Rhyne, Samantha Thomas, Beth Livolsi, Christa Livolsi, Tabitha Baumgardner, Christopher Livolsi, Chaen Cowden, Shane Roberts and Nathaniel Roberts.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2019
