|
|
John Evans McCurry
Knoxville - John Evans McCurry, age 78, of Knoxville passed away early afternoon on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 following complications from a brief battle with Glioblastoma.
John graduated from Whitwell High school and ETSU where he played football and was known by his teammates as "Cool Breeze". He and Liz met at ETSU and married March 4,1967. He was a school teacher in Sullivan County until moving to Knoxville in 1975. John and Liz owned and operated Airweld Inc. in Knox County until their retirement in 2009. John was a friend to many and always willing to help friends and neighbors. He never met a stranger. He loved his family.
John was the son of the late Riley Evans McCurry and Ella Mae DeFur McCurry. He is also preceded in death by sisters, Willanna Lawson and Judy Layne Adams; brother, Norman "Bay" McCurry.
John is survived by his wife, Liz, of nearly 53 years; daughters and sons-in-law, Amy (Ty) Kirby and Katie (Dave) Campbell; grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Lizzy, Emery and Evans Kirby, Jonesy and Oscar Campbell; sister, Sue Slatton (Edward), brother Ricky McCurry; sisters-in-law, Linda McCurry and Charlotte (Bob) England; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a brief Celebration of Life to follow at 12 noon. Private interment at Edgewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Whitwell Schools Foundation, 200 Tiger Trail, Whitwell, TN 37397; Union County Humane Society, P.O. Box 625, Maynardville, TN 37807-0625; or ETSU Football Program P.O. Box 70707, Johnson City, TN 37614.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the McCurry family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020