John Franklin Chesher
Knoxville - John Franklin Chesher, age 77, passed away September 16, 2019. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. John enjoyed fishing, always had a good humor about him, was tough as nails and had a huge heart. He loved his "Pete" with all his heart. John is preceded in death by his mother Mattie Ethel Chesher; three brothers; and mother-in-law Iona Webb. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Euretha Webb Chesher; children Angie Glaese (Joe), David Allen (Kim), and Amanda Chesher Lock (Donny); step-sons Tony Henderson and Brian Weaver (Elena); grandchildren Joshua & Autumn Glaese, Ashlee Stanley, Tara Lee Allen & David Allen, Jr., Benji & Madison Lock, Anthony Henderson, Daniel, Noah & Madison Weaver; nine great-grandchildren; many extended family and friends, and his faithful companion, his dog Maggie. The family will receive friends Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences for the Chesher family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019