John Franklin Miller, Jr,
Knoxville - John Franklin Miller, Jr, known to family and friends as John, Johnny or Buddy, passed peacefully on Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at UT Medical Center, Unit 6 East where he was cared for by a fantastic team of caretakers. John and his wife Ella Jean Miller were residents at Park Place on Colonial Circle in Fountain City. John was a native of Chattanooga and moved to Knoxville, around 1950 where he worked for a time at TVA as a draftsman. Subsequently, he worked at Rohm and Haas, Knoxville as a plant engineer for over 30 years before retiring in 1986. For over 50 years he lived in Fountain City on Garden Drive, where he and his first wife, Lorena (Jackie) raised two sons, Ben and Greg. John and Jackie were active members of Northside Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
John served in the US Navy in the South Pacific on the USS Bunch from 1942-1945. In addition to his deep commitment to Northside and service to the Disciples of Christ denomination statewide and nationally, John was civically active throughout his life, serving at various times with the Lions' Club; the Bright Hope Masonic Lodge; St. Mary's Hospice Volunteer; Cub Scouts; Boy Scouts; and many other civic activities. John and Jackie were avid square dancers.
In August 2010, over a year after Jackie had died, John Married Ella Jean McPhetridge Chappell. John and Jean had a wonderful marriage for the past nine years. Other survivors include son Gregory A. Miller, MD MBA and husband James Godfrey of Portland, OR; step-daughter Ann Chappell and her son Cody of Knoxville; grandchildren Angela M. Miller of Knoxville and Alan B. Miller and Wife Meredith Miller of Chelsea, AL; great-grandson, John Ryan Miller of Chelsea AL, Sister Martha Bradshaw, brothers Dan Miller and wife Martha; Don Miller and wife Louise all of Manchester TN, and many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his son Franklin Benton Miller, his brothers Bill and Sam Miller; his sisters Ruth, Edith and Jenny, and his mother Grace Miller and Father John Franklin Miller, Sr.
Visitation and viewing will be held on Monday, November 3 from 5-7 pm with services to follow at Northside Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4008 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN. 37918. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, November 4 at 10 am at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Northside Christian Church
( Disciples of Christ), 4008 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019