John Frederick Mellor
Gatlinburg - John Frederick Mellor died at his home in Pittman Center on June 6, 2020, aged 89. He was born in Burton-on-Trent, England on January 10, 1931 to Ernest and Sissy (nee Stokes) Mellor, both of whom predeceased him. John is survived by his wife Lee, his sons William (Bill) and John (Jack) and his daughter Jane and his daughters-in-law Louise and Sharon and his son-in-law Gregory Beltz. His granddaughters Jessica and Cate and their husbands, Nathan Carr and Lance Harmon, survive him as do his four great-grandchildren John, Henry, Jane and Alice. (He missed the impending birth of his fifth great-grandchild by only a
couple of weeks.) His only sibling, Geoffrey, his niece Caroline and nephew David, all residents of England, also survive him as do several much-loved relatives on the distaff side including his niece Betsy Lynn Powell.
John was a lifetime fan of Derby Football Club and a Diehard Cub Fan for 55 years. He had a keen and informed interest in politics and economics and followed major literary movements throughout his life. His knowledge of classical music, popular music, sports and American film history was truly astounding.
His was an irreverent sense of humor coupled with a razor-sharp intellect.
It is fitting that John died on the anniversary of D-Day because WWII was a seminal event in his life, a period he remembered with great clarity and emotion. The bombings, explosions, the threat of invasion, the hardships and deprivations -but also the camaraderie and the joy of escaping death- hardened his resolve to survive and succeed. An academic scholarship boy, he attended the prestigious Burton Grammar School from the age of 10 to
18, and where, he always insisted, he received the best education of his life. In addition to being an outstanding scholar, he was an enthusiastic sportsman, playing football, rugby, cricket, water polo and field and track, the long jump an event for which he held a record for many years. His experience at the
Grammar School laid the foundation for his intellectual and cultural development and interests which lasted a lifetime. John graduated from Leeds University in Leeds, England with good academic credentials and the long-
lasting friendship of a group of lads who lodged together in the home of a lady who sometimes gave them rabbit pie masquerading as chicken. (The late 40s and early 50s were lean economic times in post- war England.) He had a rich social life and played rugby for the university, although at 6'1 and 185 pounds he was one of the smaller members of the team. His enthusiasm and determination made up for the difference in size. After Leeds, John decided to try his luck in Canada, arriving as a landed immigrant in 1952. When he arrived in Ottawa, he had only ten pounds in his pocket, and that borrowed from his brother Geoff. After a few weeks working construction, he found employment with a large quasi-government entity, first as a statistician and later as a marketing manager. In 1955, he was accepted to the Harvard Business School and after a grueling two years graduated in 1957. Harvard, John always said, was his second best educational experience. John had a wide-ranging career as chief executive and president of several American manufacturing companies in Kentucky, Detroit and Chicago. He chose to retire at the age of 47 to spend more time traveling with his wife Lee. They spent several years as residents of Bermuda and eight years in Perth,
Australia where in 1982 he took up a new career and became a tenured professor of business at Australia's largest university. He led the way in the export of business education to the Asian markets of Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.
John returned to the Northern Hemisphere in 1989, settling in Sevier County, where he and his wife developed The Colonel's Lady, a small inn. John was recruited by the US State Department's AID program as a volunteer to help companies in the emerging democracies of Eastern Europe and Africa.
He served in this capacity for several years, working in Romania, Poland, Ukraine and Zimbabwe. John purchased Buckhorn Inn in 1999 and it was this venture that he always said was the most rewarding part of his career, including the expansion of the inn, the development of a successful business model, and the friendship of the thousands of faithful guests. His favorite part of being an
innkeeper was talking to guests at breakfast and seating the ladies with great flair. When asked, he would tell guests that before he was a waiter, he was a professor and captain of industry. But in his life as a whole, he said it was the immense pleasure and pride in his three children and his happy marriage that sustained him. A celebration of his life will take place later this summer. Gifts in his memory to the Glenn Cardwell Heritage Museum (2455 East Parkway Gatlinburg TN 37738) or to The Friends of the Smokies are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.