Rev. John French Burleson
KNoxville - Reverend John French Burleson, age 94, born September 19, 1924, passed away August 17, 2019. He devoted his life to serving the Lord through ministry and pastoral care.
He graduated Farragut High School in 1942 and joined the United States Marine Corp serving in the South Pacific during World War II attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married Thelma Jane Noe at Sevier Heights Baptist Church on September 18, 1947. During 65 years of marriage, John and his wife created a legacy of 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He entered study for the ministry in 1955 at Carson Newman and graduated from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1960. He was ordained into ministry at Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Rev. Burleson pastored Ramah Baptist Church, Evergreen, AL; Edgemoor Baptist Church, Clinton, TN; Dixie Lee Baptist Church, Lenoir City, TN - member since 1978; and Chapman Grove Baptist Church, Kingston, TN.
Rev. Burleson was beloved by his congregations not only for his immense knowledge of the Bible but also his ability to tell a joke and bring humor to all who surrounded him. Rev. Burleson served two three-year terms on the Tennessee Baptist Executive Committee and served as moderator for both Clinton and Loudon Baptist Associations. He also served on various mission efforts including South Dakota and Venezuela.
Rev. Burleson is preceded in death by his father and mother, William Thomas Burleson and Bertie Mae French Burleson; by his wife, Thelma Jane Noe Burleson; and grandson Timothy Aaron Brown.
He is survived by his children: B. DeWitt Burleson and wife Margaret of Farragut; Bertie J. Bramm and husband David of Huntsville, AL; Vanita R. Brown and husband Steve of Lawrenceville, GA; Sarah A. Davy and husband Gene of Farragut; Victor L. Burleson of Knoxville; Lois B. Adcock and husband Bob of Lenoir City; and M. Esther Blue and husband James of Asheville, NC. Known to his grandchildren as "GranJohn", he is survived by 5 grandsons: Jonathan Bramm and wife Mandy, Chris Brown and wife Lindsay, Ben Davy and wife Ruth, Bradley Adcock and wife Christina, and Jim Blue and wife Emily; 6 granddaughters: Megan Burchstead and husband Michael, Kerri Brown, Deana Schaffer and husband Ryan, Carol Moore and husband Nathan, Jennifer Blue, and Julia Blue and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Click Funeral Home Farragut on Friday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Steve Brown officiating. A graveside service at Highland Memorial Cemetery will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Dixie Lee Baptist Church Men's Ministry or Mission of Hope at missionofhope.org.
The family wishes to thank Right at Home, Caris, and NHC Cavette Hill for the care provided Rev. Burleson.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019