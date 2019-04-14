|
|
John G. Lichauer
Knoxville, TN
John G. Lichauer died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, he also lived in Illinois before moving to Knoxville, TN.
He enjoyed photography, painting, fishing, hiking in the Smoky Mountains, woodworking, carpentry, and thrift store shopping.
Ordained a deacon in 1976 he served as a United Methodist Minister in Central Illinois for 10 years. He later became the director of the Addiction program at Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur, Illinois. After retirement he enjoyed volunteering as an interpreter at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Lerna, Illinois portraying historic figures such Thomas Lincoln and a circuit riding preacher.
He is preceded in death by is parents, Audrienne Elizabeth Stahl and James Elmer Lichauer.
Survived by his wife, Joan Henn; son, James William Lichauer; stepdaughters, LoAnn (William) Price and Tamara Stevens; grandchildren, William, Justin, and Triesten Wright, Kyle Lichauer, Laura Hicks, and Kaitlin (Matthew) King; brother, James Edward (Nancy) Lichauer and sister Mary Louise (Michael) Quinn.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.psp.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019