Resources
More Obituaries for John Lichauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Lichauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John G. Lichauer Obituary
John G. Lichauer

Knoxville, TN

John G. Lichauer died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, he also lived in Illinois before moving to Knoxville, TN.

He enjoyed photography, painting, fishing, hiking in the Smoky Mountains, woodworking, carpentry, and thrift store shopping.

Ordained a deacon in 1976 he served as a United Methodist Minister in Central Illinois for 10 years. He later became the director of the Addiction program at Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur, Illinois. After retirement he enjoyed volunteering as an interpreter at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Lerna, Illinois portraying historic figures such Thomas Lincoln and a circuit riding preacher.

He is preceded in death by is parents, Audrienne Elizabeth Stahl and James Elmer Lichauer.



Survived by his wife, Joan Henn; son, James William Lichauer; stepdaughters, LoAnn (William) Price and Tamara Stevens; grandchildren, William, Justin, and Triesten Wright, Kyle Lichauer, Laura Hicks, and Kaitlin (Matthew) King; brother, James Edward (Nancy) Lichauer and sister Mary Louise (Michael) Quinn.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.psp.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.