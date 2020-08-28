1/2
John Gilbert Gentry
1935 - 2020
Knoxville - JOHN GILBERT GENTRY, age 85, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 27, 2020 with the love of his life, Faye, by his side. Born March 3, 1935. John was affectionately known by family and close friends as "John G." and "Johnny". He was raised on a farm in Luttrell, TN where he grew up with many cousins whom he loved like a brother and sisters. He was of the Baptist faith. Retired from Bellsouth in 1986 with 31 years of service. He held numerous positions with CWA Local 3805. Member of Fountain City Lodge #757. Tennessee Chapter Sons of the Revolution. Former director of Union County Co-op and Clinch Powell R C & D. Served in the US Army with an honorable discharge. Attended Gibbs High School and graduated from Horace Maynard High School, class of 1953. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas Esco and Claudine Bates Gentry. He is survived by loving companion, Eleanor Faye Cooper; daughter, Sonya Ernst; 2 grandchildren; many cousins, great friends and extended family. Thanks to all the wonderful staff, nurses and caretakers at Trinity Hills of Knoxville and UT Hospice. A special thank you to his hospice nurse Amanda. Family and friends may call Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel at their convenience on Monday, August 30th from 10am-5pm. A private graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Pastor Gary Beeler of Luttrell, TN officiating. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gentry family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
