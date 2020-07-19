1/1
John Grabeel
John Grabeel

Farragut - John Lindsay Grabeel passed into glory after a long battle with renal disease. A servant of Jesus Christ who inspired and led many to faith through his calling to prison ministry and the Stephen's ministry. He never met a stranger. He impacted lives all over the world through work and missionary trips. After serving as a Navy Corpsman, he went on to be a geologist impacting many in the coal mining industry. He was a member of First Baptist Concord in Farragut, TN. He is preceded in death by his father Conrad Lindsay Grabeel. Survived by mother, Jane Grabeel, ex-wife, best friend and caretaker, "Bo" Rebecca Kirkpatrick, son Robert Grabeel and daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Foster and Madelyn; Step-children Brian and Brandi Kirkpatrick, Scot and Stephanie Kirkpatrick and grandchildren Reagan, Trey, and Henry all of Atlanta. Siblings Tom Grabeel of New York, Janalyn Sharp, David and Beverly Grabeel, Matthew and Lynn Grabeel all of Knoxville in addition to many nieces and nephews. Please consider being a volunteer kidney donor. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Knoxville Nativity Pageant, which he was a long time cast member. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm in the Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, with his funeral service immediately following at 7:00pm. The funeral service will be Livestreamed on the Berry Highland Memorial Facebook page. Condolences may be left to the family at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
JUL
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
