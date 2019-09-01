|
John Graham Hemmeter, Jr.
Knoxville - John Hemmeter passed away, after an extended illness, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by close friends and family. He graduated from the Webb School of Knoxville, and he attended the University of Tennessee where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He was in the food service industry for over 35 years. John's passions included playing golf, traveling the globe, trying new food, and making friends all over the world. He was known for being a kind and generous soul who was always willing to help others.
John is preceded in death by his mother, Corinne Brown Hemmeter, and his grandparents. He is survived by his father, Graham Hemmeter and stepmother, Barbara Hemmeter; sister, Mary Louise Hemmeter; stepsisters, Sherrie Smith Armstrong, Missy Thomas (JT), and Anne Daggett (Kevin); aunt and uncle, Tom and Ann Brown, and numerous cousins and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Tennova Hospital, Tennova Hospice, and West Hills Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for the special care and concern they showed John during his final days. A special thanks to all of John's friends and family members who made his final days so peaceful.
A celebration of John's life will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 South Northshore Dr, Knoxville, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00a.m., with a reception immediately following in the Parrish Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a that would honor John's memory. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019