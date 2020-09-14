John H. Adcock
Knoxville - John (Jack) Hines Adcock, age 95, of Knoxville, passed away in Jackson TN on September 11, 2020 surrounded by family members.
He enjoyed gardening and established a greenhouse business in Powell with his beloved wife Joyce. He loved nature and collected and planted trees from all over the US. He shared his joy in nature taking his children and grandchildren on many walks in the woods. He was known for his love of woodworking and created many beautiful wood-turned objects. Jack will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Hines and Margaret Anderson Adcock and his brother Bill Adcock.
Jack is survived by his children; Karen Hasty, Dane Adcock, Jacque Kitts (Fred) and his grandchildren; Joanna Crangle, Lindsay Cates, Alexander and Conner Adcock and great-grandchildren; Caleb and Logan Crangle, Cannon and Conrad Cates. Jack also has two surviving sisters, Mary Dawson and Marjorie Smith.
He will be buried in a private family graveside service which can be viewed at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 on Facebook at Highland Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations at https://www.facebook.com/BerryHighland