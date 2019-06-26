|
|
John H. Sharp
Knoxville - John H. Sharp- formerly of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at his home, June 16, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Celebration of Life Services will be held, 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at God's Grace Community Church, located 9425 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46229. Cards of Condolences etc. may be sent to the Church above.
Arrangements and services provided by Faulker Memorial Mortuary, located, 915 E. Willard Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302- (705-284-4449).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019