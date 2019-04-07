|
John Hargus "Johnny" Kyle, Jr.
Philadelphia, TN
John Hargus "Johnny" Kyle Jr. age 77 of Philadelphia passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. John was preceded in death by parents, Hargus J. Kyle and Retha Lowe Kyle; grandparents, Reuben & Bertha Randolph Lowe, George Kyle and Mae (Raby) Kyle; brother, Leon Kyle.
Survived by siblings: Reva Clark & Roy of Philadelphia, Wanda Turner & Wayne, Signal Mountain, TN, Verlin Kyle & Cheri of Prattville, AL; sister-in-law, Layvonne Kyle of LaFollette; sons, daughters and grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Ted Clowers officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway in Knoxville with military honors.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019