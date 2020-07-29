John Harley Fowler
Knoxville - John Harley Fowler died July 28, 2020 at Williamsburg Villas. Born September 5, 1944 in St. Mary's Hospital to Catherine and Frank Fowler. He graduated from Webb School and Saint Bernard College in Cullman, Alabama, where he met his future wife. He served in the Army, taking him to Vietnam, after which he earned his law degree at U.T. and practiced for more than three decades in Knoxville and Sevierville. He married Joanna Virgone in 1975, and they were devoted parents to sons Alex and Michael. He was known for his wry sense of humor but showed compassion and support for his many clients throughout the years. A self-taught guitarist, he also could not pass a piano without sitting down to play a riff. He coached many of the boys soccer and baseball teams and announced Knoxville Catholic football games while his sons were students there. And he enjoyed the company of the family cats through the years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, who he lost in 2006, along with his parents and siblings Sam, Bob and wife Marlene, Jim and wife Nell, and Ellen Fowler Soper. He is survived by his son, Alex (Jeanine), Michael (Terry Valencia), step-granddaughter Kyra , along with sisters Louise and husband Rob Daves, and Marie and husband Bob Alcorn. sister-in-law JoAnn Fowler, brother-in-law Brent Soper.
A brief outdoor gathering will be on Saturday, August 1, at 3 PM at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919, followed by refreshments in the air conditioned funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, 37919 or online at young-williams.org
