John Harold Emory
Knoxville, TN
John Harold Emory- age 57 of Knoxville, TN. Passed away after a brief battle with cancer Wednesday, May 15, 2019. John was a follower of the Baptist faith and had worked with Fox Moving for the last 4 years. He is preceded in death by his father, John Emory; grandparents, Garfield and Lucille Edmunds, and Buford and Carrie Emory. He is survived by his mother, Mary (Roger) Hurst; son, BJ Emory; daughters, Rachel Lovell and Lacy Coffur; grandchildren, Aidan Lovell, Brenton Emory, Jordan Emory, and Kendrick Coffur; brothers, Joseph (Rogena) Emory and Michael Emory; and nephews; Josh Emory and Michael B. Emory. The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the extraordinary care they provided. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Roseberry Cemetery for a 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Matthew Leonard officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
