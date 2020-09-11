1/1
John Harrell
John Harrell

Lenoir City - John David Harrell, "Fireball" age 72 of Lenoir City, died peacefully at his home Thursday, September 10, 2020. John was born the second child to the late James David and Lela Mae (Tauscher) Harrell in Rockwood, TN. Following High School, John attended Athens Vocational Technical School where he was certified as an Electronic Technician. This education prepared him to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict where he was stationed in our nation's capitol as a ham radio operator. John went on to work for and retire from ORNL. John was a longtime member of the Loudon VFW and American Legion Posts. Throughout his life, he was always fascinated concerning how things were put together and how they worked. Friends often consulted him for his electronic expertise. As a very witty guy, John had many friends and loved to entertain them at his home. John loved a good social gathering and built his home to accommodate entertaining his friends and neighbors. John is survived by his siblings, Diana Harrell (Karyn Holbrook), Knoxville, Rick Harrell (Bobbie Jo) and Mark Harrell (Rachel) all of Loudon; nieces and nephews, Adam, Blake, Justin and Morgan Harrell and Heather Holbrook; several great nieces and nephews, fur buddies, Sam and Andy and a host of friends. A gathering remembering and reminiscing regarding John Harrell will be held 6:00 PM Tuesday, Sept. 15th in the McGill Click Chapel. This gathering will be your opportunity to share a favorite memory or story about John. A special way to honor John's memory would be to contribute to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. woundedwarriorproject.org. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial Gathering
06:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
Funeral services provided by
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
