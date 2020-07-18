John Hatton
Knoxville - John Herman "Speedy" Hatton, age 77, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at home after a long battle with multiple health issues. He was an auto service manager, but preferred to be remembered for his love of cars, drag racing, and especially his Jet dragster. He was a lifelong member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church as well as a member of East Tennessee Corvette Club. Preceded in death by parents, Brady and Anne Hatton; brother, Sonny Hatton. Survived by wife of 55 years, Linda Hatton; daughters, Melinda (Gene) Nelson, Susan Hatton, Karyn (Barry) Myers; grandchildren, Jonathan (Amber) Nelson, Lindsay Nelson, Haleigh Gilliland, Paxton Myers, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to UT Hospice Care. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Merchants Drive Knoxville, Tennessee. Rev. Gene Nelson and Dr. Randy Macon will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 11am Graveside Service Wednesday. Condolences may be
offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com