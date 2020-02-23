Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
John Haynes Obituary
Sevierville - John Haynes, age 53 of Sevierville passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 under the watch care of the staff at Mountain Home Veterans Hospital. He was extremely proud to be a soldier and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Haynes; grandparents, Clarence and Nell Davenport Headrick, and beloved Granny Ann.

John is survived by his children, Julie (Greg) Hadley, Justin (Jessica) Haynes, Codi (Jesse) French; seven grandchildren; brothers, Mark (Danica) Haynes, Aaron (Brandi) Haynes; mother, Naomi Headrick Haynes; Charlene Hedrick.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Headrick's Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Mike McCarter, 4068 Wears Valley Road, Sevierville, TN 37862.

Visitation will be from 12-1PM Tuesday in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1PM. Reverend Rick Loy will be officiating. Interment will follow at Headrick's Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
