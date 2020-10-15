1/1
John Henry Byrd
John Henry Byrd

John Henry Byrd departed this life October 12, 2020 at his home. He was born March 10, 1952 in Monroe, North Carolina to the parents of Harry Lee Byrd and Maggie Anna Byrd.

He was preceded in death by parents, sisters, Mary Anna Brewer and Helen Louise Byrd; brothers, Richard Byrd and David Byrd.

He grew up in Monroe, North Carolina were he attended Monroe High School and played on the football team.

He moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where he lived until his passing.

He was employed at Quality Machinery for 10 years where he was a Welder. He used to say that no one could out welded him at the plant. He liked working on cars. He loved spending time with his family and especially his brother Fred.

Left to cherish his loving memories: brothers, Fred Byrd and William Byrd, Knoxville; sisters, Sadye Murphy, Knoxville, and Nancy (Curtis) Bryan, Virginia; nieces, Toni (Marcus) Yarbrough, Knoxville, Kimberly (Tory) Woodard of Nashville, Michelle (Larry) Dennis, Virginia; nephews, Rashad Byrd, Maurice Brewer, Ernie Jerome Brewer, Shannon (Barbette) Brewer, Knoxville, Reginald Murphy, Georgia, and Shawn Byrd, Arizona; great nieces, Shannon Brewer, KeKe Brewer, Kaliayah, Knoxville, Layla, and Shawnyce ,Virginia; great nephews, Ronnie Underwood, Jr, Courtney Brewer, Jerome Brewer, and Nathan Brewer, Knoxville, Maurice George, and Xavier Cherry, Dezmond Croutch, North Carolina, Shawn Byrd, Jr. and Mylek.

Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday,, October 17, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, Rev. John Jordan, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
