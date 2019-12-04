|
John Henry Hensley Jr.
Knoxville - John Henry Hensley Jr., age 86, passed away suddenly December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Hensley, Sr., and Effie Bernice Smyth Hensley, son Ted Alan Hensley, and mother of his children, Jane Chitwood Hensley. He is survived by his wife of 31 yrs, Betty Elnora Raley Hensley, daughter Anne DeLynn Hensley, and stepson Timothy Shawn Butcher (Jennifer) and grandchildren, Zoe Givens, Ian and Jackson Butcher. An only child made his many precious cousins even more dear. He loved his friends, and his special neighbors - Jerry and Peggy Cardwell, Brenda and Mike Foster. John was a lifelong member at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, Halls High School graduate, Army veteran, career electrician with Associated Electrical Contractors, and recreational farmer. He loved his Vols, his Sunday school class, his classmates and his dog Katie. His could tackle and fix anything. He turned his hand at woodworking as well. His kind heart, easy smile, and bright blue eyes will be sorely missed by all. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Friday, December 6, 2019, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with service to follow at 8:00pm. Dr. Alan Price will officiate. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019