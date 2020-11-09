1/1
John Henry Woods Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Henry Woods Jr.

Knoxville - John Henry Woods Jr., age 73 of Knoxville passed away, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. John graduated from West High class of 1966.

John was a Vietnam Veteran. and retired from the U.S. Postal Service and a lifelong member of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, and member of TN Valley Elks Lodge #1152. John will be greatly missed!

Preceded in death by parents, John H. and Gertie Mae Woods.

Survived by loving and dedicated wife of 31 years Lisa Woods; sons; Kareem Woods, Dwayne Cross, John Woods III; daughters; Ja'Lessa and Johnetra Woods; sister, Dorothy Colquitt; ten grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of devoted friends.

The family wishes to thank Tennova North ICU, doctors, nurses and staff and Tonya Chandler. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020, 4:00pm- 5:00pm at

Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 5:00 p.m., Rev. Cecil Clark, Officiating Interment, East TN State Veterans Cemetery Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:30 am.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved