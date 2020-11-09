John Henry Woods Jr.
Knoxville - John Henry Woods Jr., age 73 of Knoxville passed away, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. John graduated from West High class of 1966.
John was a Vietnam Veteran. and retired from the U.S. Postal Service and a lifelong member of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, and member of TN Valley Elks Lodge #1152. John will be greatly missed!
Preceded in death by parents, John H. and Gertie Mae Woods.
Survived by loving and dedicated wife of 31 years Lisa Woods; sons; Kareem Woods, Dwayne Cross, John Woods III; daughters; Ja'Lessa and Johnetra Woods; sister, Dorothy Colquitt; ten grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of devoted friends.
The family wishes to thank Tennova North ICU, doctors, nurses and staff and Tonya Chandler. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020, 4:00pm- 5:00pm at
Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 5:00 p.m., Rev. Cecil Clark, Officiating Interment, East TN State Veterans Cemetery Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:30 am.
