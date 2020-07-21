John Huff
Sevierville - John Hamilton Huff, age 76, of Sevierville, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born October 25, 1943 to the late Clint and Mildred Huff. John was an employee of Cherokee Textile Mills and Dan River from 1976 until 2003. His position there was manager of design and scheduling. He served as a member of the Sevier County beer board for 30 years, and as a long-term member of the Gatlinburg Elks Club, including serving as exalted ruler. He enjoyed going to the beach and interacting with his sisters, or as he affectionately called them, "my meddling sisters." Friday nights found John at Aubrey's with his best friend, Bud Cholman. John was a gentle and loving man. John is survived by his sons, Andrew Gavin Huff and Anthony David Huff; sisters, Kathy Huff Yett (Hugh Faust), and Phyllis Smith (Rafe Smith); the mother of his sons, Terry Reinhart (Jerry Reinhart). He was loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews including, Paige Rose and Gavin Kress of Los Angeles, CA, Vic and Christa Hill, of Greeneville, TN, Kathy Hill, wife of the late Dr. Clint P. Hill and their 5 children, of Paducah, KY; and many loving friends, including the Holston Class of 1961.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Nursing Care at Little Creek. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Dr. Clint P. Hill of Orthopedic Institute Scholarship Fund, 4001 Clinton Rd., Paducah, KY 42001 or to The Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, P.O. Box 5743, Sevierville, TN 37864. John's ashes will be interred beside his mother and father in Atchley's Smoky Mountain Memory Garden, with only the family present. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com