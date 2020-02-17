|
John Isbill, Jr.
Knoxville - John Washington Isbill, Jr. age 77, of Knoxville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 15, 2020, passing peacefully at home. He leaves behind three loving children, daughters, Connie Stansberry (Mark) and Cindy Alley (Mike); son, John Isbill III; four loving grandchildren, Andy Stansberry, Samantha Henderson ( Lucas), Samuel Alley (Melissa), and Logan Stansberry; two loving sisters, Zelma Edmondson (Doyle) and Judy Cannon (Don); and a host of many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. John was a proud brick and block mason for more than 50 years, and he thoroughly enjoyed golf, Tennessee football and the NFL. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, who he is now reunited with in Heaven. John will be sadly missed by all who were touched by his life. The family will hold a private service and asks that you leave a message or memory in the online guest book. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Isbill's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020