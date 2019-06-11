|
|
John Jackson
Knoxville - John L. Jackson, age 89, of Knoxville, Tn went to be with the Lord and his loving wife Polly on June 8, 2019. He was an avid camper, hiker, and he loved the outdoors. He was the owner of a small painting business and he enjoyed refurbishing antiques. He was a gifted carpenter and was an active member of Faithway Baptist Church. He is survived by two children and seven grandchildren. The family will be having private services and a private burial. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019