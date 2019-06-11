Resources
More Obituaries for John Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Jackson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Jackson Obituary
John Jackson

Knoxville - John L. Jackson, age 89, of Knoxville, Tn went to be with the Lord and his loving wife Polly on June 8, 2019. He was an avid camper, hiker, and he loved the outdoors. He was the owner of a small painting business and he enjoyed refurbishing antiques. He was a gifted carpenter and was an active member of Faithway Baptist Church. He is survived by two children and seven grandchildren. The family will be having private services and a private burial. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.