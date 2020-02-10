|
|
John James Manikas
Lenoir City - John James Manikas - age 81 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He leaves behind his spouse, Irene and children: James Manikas and wife, Nancy, Christine Sweeney and husband, John, Karen Heffron and husband, Derek; grandson, Jonathan Clayton "Clay" Tipton. He also leaves behind a sister, Mary Eliacopoulos of Hudson, NH; brothers, James Manikas and wife, Bernice of Tyngsboro, MA, and Phillip Manikas of Malden, MA; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James John Mainkas and Georgia Apostolos Manikas.
John was born in Lowell, Massachusetts where he attended school and graduated from Lowell High School Class of 1957 and attended University of Lowell. John was employed by Cabot Corporation of Boston, MA from 1961-1986. John and his family relocated to Lenoir City in 1981 and was General Manager of a Foundry and Tool Division in Athens, TN until his division was purchased by NGK Metals of Nagoya, Japan. John retired in the year 2000 from NGK. After retiring he consulted for approximately 10 years and officially retired in 2010. John was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville, TN. He was a Mason and a member of Pentucket Lodge of Lowell, MA for over 55 years. He joined Kerbela Shrine of Knoxville in 1982 and was also a Jester of Court 57 in Knoxville.
John leaves a legacy of love, empathy and generosity.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th at Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City. A Masonic Service will be held in Lowell, MA followed by interment in Westlawn Cemetery II in Lowell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502 or Pentucket Lodge, 79 Dutton Lodge, Lowell, MA 01852.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020