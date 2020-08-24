John James Zornan
Knoxville - Zornan, John James, 77, of Knoxville passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Darlene; sons, James (Sandy) & Daniel; daughter, Laura; grandchildren, Nicole Miller, Jamie Zornan, Hunter Smith, Joshua Happney, James Zornan & Shawnna Happney; great grandchildren, Mena & Derrick; many nieces, nephews and special friends. Private services will be held.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Zornan family and invites you to view and sign the on line registry at www.gentrygriffey.com