John Karl Hein

John Karl Hein Obituary
John Karl Hein

Knoxville - John Karl Hein, age 85 passed away at his home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Karl F. and Martha Hein; sister Sharon Noordwal and two step-children Sherrell A. Miller and Charles Miller. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Ruth Lucile Hein; son John C. Hein of Florida; step-son Houston Miller of Knoxville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was born in Chicago, Illinois and worked for the Chicago Board of Education for over 30 years until his retirement. He and his wife moved to the Knoxville area 19 years ago. John also served his country for 4 years in the United States Army. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Faithway Missionary Baptist Church, 4402 Crippen Road, Knoxville, TN, with a Memorial Service following at 4:00 pm with Pastor Rick Passmore officiating. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019
